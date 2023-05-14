Fans Gush Over Kizz Daniel’s New Single ‘Shu Peru’

Music star, Kizz Daniel is definitely grabbing the trouphy for artist with the highest number of hit songs, back to back since 2014. Social media is currently abuzz as Kizz Daniel returns with another groovy hit song titled, ‘Shu Peru’, Produced by Rewardz Beats, mixed and mastered by renowned LA based engineer Jaycen Joshua.

With its unique and captivating sounds thousands of fans are delighted as Kizz Daniel released his latest song on his YouTube page and Instagram sending global fans into a complete frenzy on the wee hours of Friday.

In addition to the audio release, the music video for ‘Shu Peru’ will also be premiered. This new single directed by TG Omori who previously directed Kizz Daniel’s hit single ‘Buga’ with over 170 million views on YouTube, the music video promises to be a visual masterpiece that has been serenading music enthusiasts, garners an enviable amount of popularity among fans on Instagram and YouTube.

Described as one of Africa’s most talented musicians, has had an incredible year so far following his monster hits ‘Buga’ ‘ Cough , R.T.I.D’, a testament to his immense talent and hard work. The Nigerian Afrobeats sensation and #1 most streamed artist in Africa is gearing up for a new album, a tour, and a performance at Essence Festival in July 2023.

Flybpy Inc and Kizz Daniel are thrilled to share ‘Shu Peru’ with the world and cannot wait for fans to hear and see what they have been working on. For the Buga crooner, hitting the right note back-to-back with unique jigs and twists in the last six months has become his latest skill.

The new song, Shu Peru, created a lot of buzz with over 10 thousand views on YouTube before 6am in the morning creating a lot of comments from teeming fans all over the world. Vado the Great, fondly called by his fans, continues to push the boundaries in the industry, making headlines for his exceptional music with his creativity and legendary style.

The father of two left fans gushing at his banger song, “Shu Peru”. Thus, his fans have submitted that music is his birthright with beautiful melody as one of his fans echoes on his comment session on YouTube.