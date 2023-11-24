Fans Express Concern Over Zinoleesky’s Recent Photos

The fans of Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Zinoleesky have expressed concern for the health of their artiste following photos of him looking pale and malnourished.

It would be recalled that following Mohbad’s tragic demise, Zino exited Naira Marley’s record label, stirring reactions from fans who speculated that he might be faced with different forms of abuse.

However, in a new update, a series of photos of Zinoleesky making the rounds on social media was looking troubled and sick.

Meanwhile, a show promoter, Olamide Baron who was captured in the photo with him has confirmed that the photos were taken in March 2023.

Instead of the statement to serve as an assurance, it further confirmed fans’ concern for Zinoleesky as many hope for his recovery soonest.

Reactions trailing transformation photos of Zinoleesky;

olamidebaron wrote: “We took this picture in March 2023.”

__funkygold said: “Omo! See as he come be like the PATIENT DOG .”

jewelbaby500 penned: “The distance between the neck and the head lo far from Lagos to Ibadan.”

zinodict___ penned: “Photo since March na new photo? Omo I no know say una against zino like this o anyways kosi fila… see y’all in few days.”

sabitalk1 penned: “This is what happens when you know that you’re not alright but still want to prove stubborn .”

ble_ssing_sunday said: “Say no to drugs & Marlian records❌ Zino needs help.”