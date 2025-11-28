Fans Decry Rising Ticket Prices For December Concerts

Lagos is gearing up for its annual Detty December rush, but this year’s excitement is mixed with frustration as Afrobeats fans brace for unusually steep ticket prices across major concerts.

With Flytime Fest and several standalone shows set to dominate the festive calendar, many music lovers say the costs are pushing the celebration out of reach.

Flytime Fest returns to the Eko Convention Centre with a star-packed lineup: Flavour performs on December 22, Olamide headlines on December 23, Asake takes the stage on Christmas Eve, and Davido closes out the run on Christmas Day.

Backed by brands such as Coca-Cola and Heineken, the festival has become known for premium production, elaborate staging, and high-profile performances, features organisers say justify the rising ticket tiers.

Beyond Flytime Fest, Fireboy DML is set to host his own headline concert on December 28 at Eko Hotel & Suites, with general admission starting at ₦25,000.

While fans welcome the abundance of homecoming shows, a big part of the nation’s December entertainment culture, many argue that top prices, especially those hitting ₦250,000 for Davido seats and 300,000 for Asake’s regular seats, are simply too high in today’s economy.

Across social media, Lagosians point to inflation and tightening budgets as key concerns.

Some note that comparable concerts in other cities come at far lower rates, while others worry that Detty December is becoming an elite affair rather than the inclusive cultural moment it has traditionally represented.

Promoters, however, maintain that the pricing reflects the quality of production and the calibre of artists involved.

They highlight the heavy logistical demands of hosting multiple international-standard shows within a short festive window.

Still, with economic pressure affecting many households, industry watchers say turnout will ultimately determine whether fans are willing, or able, to absorb such costs.

As December approaches, Lagos remains poised for a vibrant entertainment season, but the debate over affordability continues to shape expectations.

Whether fans fill the venues or stay home in protest may define the narrative of this year’s Detty December.