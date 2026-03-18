Fans Criticize Harriman After Senegal AFCON Appeal Outcome

Nigerian Justice Roli Daibo Harriman is facing backlash after leading the CAF Appeal Board that overturned Senegal’s African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 title, sparking outrage among football fans in Nigeria.

African football has been thrown into confusion following the decision to strip Senegal of the title months after their victory.

Morocco have now been awarded the trophy despite not winning it on the pitch, with Harriman, President of the CAF Appeal Board, at the centre of the ruling.

Once her role became widely known on Tuesday night, reactions from Nigerian fans were swift and critical, directed at one of their own.

The decision-making board, as confirmed on CAF’s official website

Who Is Justice Harriman?

Here is the picture of the Justice Roli Daibo Harriman is a distinguished Nigerian jurist. https://t.co/RsRH9GMW6E pic.twitter.com/YjkYxP32kW — IamHelfic (@Thisishelfic) March 18, 2026

Justice Roli Daibo Harriman

Nationality: Nigerian

CAF Role: President CAF Appeal Board Background: Nigerian jurist appointed to head CAF’s judicial Appeal Board, the body with final say on all disciplinary appeals within African football. In October 2024, Justice Harriman stepped aside from Libya’s appeal of their airport sanction involving Nigeria because a Nigerian heading the appeal in a Nigerian case was a clear conflict of interest. She did not step aside this time. The Pinnick Link: Social media posts allege she came to her CAF role through former NFF president Amaju Pinnick’s network. This has not been independently confirmed by New Telegraph.

Pinnick served as NFF president from 2014 to 2022, building one of the most extensive networks in African football administration. He served on the CAF Executive Committee from 2017, was CAF First Vice President from 2018–2019, and was elected to the FIFA Council in March 2021, at a CAF General Assembly held in Rabat, Morocco.

Nigeria Turned On Its Own – The Social Media Reaction

“Why must it be a Nigerian that heads the @CAF_Online Appeals Board that now brings #Africa’s football to ridicule and disrepute? And by the way, it was through @PinnickAmaju that she came to CAF.”

Why must it be a #Nigerian that heads the @CAF_Online Appeals Board that now brings #Africa’s football to riducule and disrepute? And by the way, it was through @PinnickAmaju that she came to CAF. pic.twitter.com/6FQUoPKZBr — Osasu Obayiuwana (@osasuo) March 18, 2026

“Nigerian referees can’t officiate at AFCON, but we can chair the board of appeal for a hatchet job.”

The referee comparison has struck a nerve. Nigerian match officials are rarely selected for CAF competitions and were absent from the tournament in Morocco.

On social media, fans are asking a simple question: if such restrictions apply to referees, why not to the president of the Appeal Board? Why should administrators be held to a different standard?

“Even if Morocco had won on the field of play, it would have been an injustice to Senegal still. CAF just shot itself in the foot.”

Nigeria did not make this ruling. Justice Harriman serves as an independent judicial officer, not a representative of the Super Eagles or the NFF.

However, in the court of African football opinion, the optics are troubling—and Nigerian fans are well aware, which is why many are leading the criticism of the decision.

That in itself is significant. Nigeria and Senegal are fierce competitors, regularly contesting the same continental honours. Nigerian fans do not typically rally behind Senegalese concerns.

The fact that many Nigerians are now openly siding with Senegal reflects how poorly the CAF ruling has been received across the continent.

Justice Harriman presided, the board delivered its verdict, and Senegal lost their title. Yet Nigeria, her home country, has emerged as one of the loudest voices of dissent in African football.