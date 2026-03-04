New Telegraph

March 4, 2026
Fans Criticises Selena Gomez For Kissing Husband Feet

Hollywood actress Selena Gomez has faced backlash after kissing her husband, Benny Blanco’s unclean foot, on the most recent episode of his podcast.

The gesture followed when Blanco shocked fans by displaying his dirty feet during the pilot segment of his new podcast, prompting fans to criticise him, saying he is dirty.

However, during the second edition of Blanco’s podcast, “Friends Keep Secrets” on Tuesday, Gomez didn’t hold back on showing her other half some affection.

Nearly an hour into the program, Gomez, who was sitting on the floor, leaned down to kiss Blanco’s toes as he rested his foot on a coffee table, much to his joy.

“I liked it, it made me feel better. I love you so much,” he said

Social media fans weren’t happy with Gomez’s display of adoration and criticised the incident online.

