Nigerian football fans have taken to their social media pages to react angrily to the officiating of Ghanaian referee Daniel Laryea following the Super Eagles’ semi-final loss to Morocco on Wednesday night.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Nigeria were eliminated 4–2 on penalties after a tense goalless draw that stretched into extra time at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. Samuel Chukwueze and Bruno Onyemaechi both saw their spot-kicks saved by Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, sealing Nigeria’s exit from the tournament.

Much of the post-match debate centred on Laryea’s performance, with fans accusing him of inconsistent and biased decisions. Match statistics showed that Nigeria committed 29 fouls compared to Morocco’s 19, yet the Super Eagles received two yellow cards while the host nation went through the entire match without a single booking.

For many supporters, the disparity raised questions about fairness, especially given the long-standing rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana.

Some fans suggested that Laryea’s nationality may have influenced his decisions, while others blamed home advantage for Morocco.

At a viewing centre in Lagos, frustration was evident as several contentious calls went against Nigeria. Olakunle Okunbanjo described the officiating as unfair, saying the referee made several questionable decisions that disrupted Nigeria’s rhythm.

Another fan, Bernard Daniel, criticised specific moments in extra time, including a controversial decision involving Victor Osimhen, which he said left even the commentators confused.

Social media platforms were flooded with criticism as fans vented their anger online. Some labelled Laryea the worst referee of the tournament, while others questioned how Morocco managed to escape without any yellow cards throughout the match.

Particular outrage was directed at the booking of defender Calvin Bassey, a decision that means he will miss Nigeria’s third-place play-off. Fans argued that the incident leading to the yellow card was wrongly judged, adding to the sense of injustice surrounding the officiating.

Laryea, a 38-year-old FIFA-listed referee, was officiating his second match of the tournament. His previous appearance came during the group stage, when he handled Burkina Faso’s 1–0 loss to Algeria.

He was assisted by officials from South Africa, Lesotho and Mozambique, with Video Assistant Referee duties handled by a South African-led team.

Despite the backlash, Morocco progressed to the final, while Nigeria were left to reflect not only on missed penalties but also on a match many fans believe was overshadowed by controversial refereeing decisions.