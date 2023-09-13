Fans Calls For Autopsy As Residents Dig Mohbad’s Grave (Video)

Fans of the late Nigerian singer, Mohbad have reacted to the burial process as they complained bitterly about why the singer was buried immediately without conducting a proper autopsy to establish the actual cause of his death.

Rumours have been speculating around the internet that the singer died of a middle ear infection called Otitis, but Nigerians have called for a proper post-mortem examination done to properly determine what had actually led to his death.

However, a recent viral video shows that residents at his home town in Ikorodu are already digging his grave and this has caused netizens to react.

Following his burial at Ikorodu Cemetary, many have lamented the state of the place where he is allegedly meant to be buried, while others have called for an autopsy to be conducted.

thestudentconnectv said: “Burying him without an autopsy? Who do Africans like this, he’s a celebrity for Christ’s Sake”

thestudentconnectv added: ” Look at where they’re burying a whole mohbad. Life is indeed vanity, no one goes with anything, he didn’t even reap the fruit of his hard labour”

charity_williamx said: “Even the so-called record label no even fit do at least the last respect by paying him off in a better place”

charity_williamx noted: “An autopsy needs to be done … he just died a few hours ago and una wan lay him just this quick????? Ahhhh pls everyone should just do what makes them happy, Tomorrow isn’t promised CUX WTF”

mr_jayjey penned: “They are burying him, no autopsy, no forensic investigation, no police investigation to know the actual cause of his death. Do you see how backwards Nigeria is? This is why people poison people to death over there and the perpetrators go scott-free.”

