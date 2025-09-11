FanMilk Bags Global B Corp Certification To Become Largest FMCG In W’Africa

FanMilk has received the global B Corp Certification, becoming the largest Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) company in West Africa to have obtained the certification!

The Managing Director for FanMilk Ghana and Francos, Lionel Parent, said the B Corp certification has become the gold standard for proving a business’s genuine commitment to social and environmental impact.

“Originating in the US in 2006, the B Corp movement now spans 103 countries and 160 industries, with over 9,500 companies certified worldwide – a clear signal to consumers, employees, and investors that a company is using business as a force for good.

“B Corps certification cuts through the noise, offering consumers and stakeholders a trusted, globally recognised benchmark. As a result, becoming the first largest multinational in West Africa to receive B Corp status not only complements our Danone Impact Journey (DIJ) pillars of Health, Nature and People, but verifies our efforts at the highest known level, worldwide,” the managing director said.

“FanMilk is one of only five FMCG companies in West Africa to have achieved this certification. Certainly, the process for B Corp certification is rigorous, as it relies on intense impact assessments from employees, to customers, governance, the communities in which they operate, as well as the environment, but it provides a certified mark of trust for consumers when purchasing,” adds Lionel.

Speaking also, the Managing Director for FanMilk Nigeria, Kayode Adebiyi, said: “At FanMilk, we realise that the health of the planet and the health of our people are interconnected and therefore ensuring we have a real impact is what we are striving for, and this B Corp certification is testament to this.”