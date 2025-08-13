Fani-Kayode Warns Babachir Against Negative Comment On Yoruba

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Aviation Minister, has called out the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, over his remarks about the Yoruba people.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Babachir, in a recent interview, claimed that Yorubas cannot be trusted.

According to him, if you participate in a meeting where 99% are from the tribe, they will likely finish the discussion in their language.

Reacting to Babachir’s comment, Fani-Kayode, in a statement issued on Wednesday, urged the former SGF to be careful on how he characterises an entire race, noting that the remark made him look weak.

Fani-Kayode also reminded Babachir that President Bola Tinubu nominated him for the SGF position in the late Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

“I advise you to be very careful with your words and your characterisation of an entire race, my dear brother Babachir Lawal.

“You know I have a soft spot for you, but attacking the Yoruba race does not strengthen your case. It diminishes you, weakens your argument, and destroys your credibility.”