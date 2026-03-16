Fani-Kayode Tackles Dele Momodu Over Tinubu Remarks

Former aviation minister and Nigeria’s ambassador to Germany, Femi Fani-Kayode has criticised media entrepreneur and politician, Dele Momodu for comparing President Bola Tinubu to former military ruler Sani Abacha.

Fani-Kayode, in a statement on Monday, 16 March, 2026 described the comparison as a reflection of “cognitive dissonance.”

He noted that the remarks were unfair to the president and his administration.

“I love Dele and God knows I have immense respect for him but he sounded drained, tired and broken and spoke little sense yesterday in his interview with Seun Okinbaloye of Channels TV.

READ ALSO:

“May I humbly suggest to him to try and take a break from politics and political commentary for a while, get his breath back and attempt to overhaul his intellectual engine?” he questioned.

Fani-Kayode said he holds deep respect for Momodu but expressed concern over the tone of the comments made during an interview with journalist Seun Okinbaloye on Channels Television.

According to him, Momodu’s remarks were not only disrespectful to President Tinubu but also to other key government officials, including the vice president, ministers, senators and recently appointed ambassadors.

Fani-Kayode also took a swipe at the opposition African Democratic Congress (ADC), urging its members to focus on strengthening the party ahead of the 2027 elections rather than criticising the current administration.

“He and his associates in the ADC should focus more on trying to build up their depleted ranks and form a strong opposition that we can look forward to engaging in the field of battle for the 2027 election rather than continously obsesse and talk about what our President and our party is doing.

“The ADC cannot even be described as a sinking ship but rather as a badly patched up inflatable plastic life boat that has not even managed to find its bearing or leave the harbour,” he added.

He argued that the influx of politicians into the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) reflects growing confidence in the leadership of President Tinubu and the direction of his government.

Fani-Kayode further predicted that Tinubu’s administration would end successfully, expressing confidence that the president would complete his tenure with notable achievements by 2031.