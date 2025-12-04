Fani-Kayode Slams ‘Media Campaign’ Against Matawalle

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has condemned what he described as a “vicious and shameless media campaign” against the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, allegedly orchestrated by political opponents.

In a post on Facebook, Fani-Kayode praised Matawalle for his unwavering loyalty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his contributions to the nation’s counter-terrorism operations.

He credited Matawalle, alongside National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, with overseeing the neutralisation of more terrorists in the last two years than in the previous eight combined.

Fani-Kayode expressed concern that many of these security successes were not being adequately communicated to the public, arguing that Nigerians deserved to be informed about the progress made.

Following the appointment of former Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, as Minister of Defence, he said he was confident that the synergy between Musa, Ribadu, Matawalle and the Service Chiefs would further strengthen national security efforts.

He urged Matawalle to remain focused despite political attacks, describing him as courageous, determined, and deeply committed to national service.

Fani-Kayode, who said he has known Matawalle for 15 years, reaffirmed his confidence in his character and dedication. He encouraged the minister to “keep up the fight” and continue serving the nation with zeal, assuring him of both public backing and divine guidance.