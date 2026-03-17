Fani-Kayode Slams El-Rufai Over Rights Abuses, AIT Shutdown

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has criticised the human rights record of former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, particularly during his tenure as Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Fani-Kayode alleged that ElRufai attempted to shut down African Independent Television (AIT), owned by the late media entrepreneur Raymond Dokpesi, and seize the land on which the station was built.

In a post on his Facebook page, the former minister claimed that El-Rufai not only tried to close down the television station but also confiscated surrounding land belonging to the media organisation.

According to him, “El-Rufai did not just attempt to close down AIT and seize the land on which it was built; he also illegally confiscated large swathes of surrounding land which AIT had paid for and for which it had valid certificates of occupancy.

“He also knocked down some of their buildings without due process and against court orders.” Fani-Kayode further alleged that El-Rufai, who has recently complained about alleged rights violations against him, had himself committed several human rights abuses while in office.

He claimed that after El-Rufai was directed to desist from harassing Dokpesi and AIT, he allegedly planned to burn down the television station.