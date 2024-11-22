Fani-Kayode Reacts To Simon Ekpa’s Arrest

Share

Nigerian politician and former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has hailed the arrest of separatist agitator, Simon Ekpa by Finnish authorities on terrorism-related charges.

Ekpa, a self-acclaimed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), was apprehended in Finland alongside four others for allegedly inciting violence and financing terrorism in Nigeria.

The Finnish Central Criminal Police revealed that Ekpa is being investigated for “Public incitement to commit a crime with terrorist intent.”

Authorities also noted that Ekpa’s activities had led to violence against civilians and law enforcement in southeastern Nigeria.

READ ALSO:

Finnish authorities have confirmed that hearings related to the charges will take place in Päijät-Häme District Court, with further investigations ongoing.

Also, Nigeria’s Defence Headquarters have requested for Ekpa’s extradition to Nigeria.

In reaction to Ekpa’s arrest, Fani-Kayode took to his X account to condemn the separatist agitator as he described him as “A feral psychopath, religious bigot, and ethnic supremacist.”

Fani-Kayode accused Ekpa of masterminding killings and promoting hatred from the safety of Finland while causing devastation in Nigeria.

“Simon Ekpa derived pleasure from killing and torturing our people. He waged war on our nation from Finland, leading to the deaths of many innocent Nigerians.

“This arrest is not just a victory for Nigeria but also a lesson to others who believe in division, violence, and terror,” he wrote.

Fani-Kayode expressed hope that Ekpa’s detention would bring justice to victims and deter others seeking to destabilize Nigeria.

The arrest came after weeks of intensified scrutiny and international cooperation, with reports linking Ekpa to several deadly attacks in the South-East, allegedly carried out by members of IPOB’s armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Ekpa, a Nigerian-born Finnish citizen, resides in Lahti and is a member of Finland’s National Coalition Party

Share

Please follow and like us: