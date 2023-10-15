Fani-Kayode Reacts As Tinubu Appoints Kashim-Iman As FERMA Chairman

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation, has reacted to the appointment of Imam Ibrahim Kashim-Imam as the Chairman of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the appointment of Kashim–Imam as the FERMA Chairman.

President Tinubu made the announcement in a statement released on Friday evening by the presidential spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale, noting that he is expected to serve a renewable term of four (4) years, as stipulated by Section 2(3) of the FERMA Amendment Act, 2007.

Reacting to the development in a statement issued via his X account on Saturday, Fani-Kayode noted that this appointment instils hope in the younger generation and serves as a clear demonstration that Nigeria recognizes and harnesses the abilities of individuals who are highly qualified and come from distinguished backgrounds.

The former Minister offered his prayers that God should guide and lead Imam Ibrahim Kashim-Imam in his new appointment. He also encouraged all people of goodwill to pray for him, emphasizing that his success is synonymous with Nigeria’s success.

He wrote: “I am deeply inspired and encouraged by the appointment of our son Imam Ibrahim Kashim-Imam as the Chairman of FERMA.

“This gives hope to the younger generation and clearly shows that Nigeria rewards and utilises the talents of those who are highly qualified and who have a good pedigree.

“I have known Ibrahim since he was born 25 years ago, and I can testify to his ability, excellence and brilliance.

“His distinguished and highly respected grandfather, Alhaji Ibrahim Imam, was a great force in the politics of the First Republic, Secretary of the then-ruling NPC, one of the founders and patrons of the Borno Youth Movement and a leading member of the Northern House of Assembly.

“His equally illustrious father, one of my oldest and dearest friends and brothers, Alhaji Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, is a dogged fighter and first-class politician and one of those who contributed so much to the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the presidential election.

“He is also one of the most brilliant, forthright, reliable, honest, courageous and credible forces in Nigerian politics today, he served as Special Advisor and Senate Presidential Liason Officer in the Government of President Olusegun Obasanjo and served as Chairman of TETFUND in President Muhamadu Buhari’s administration.

“I have little doubt that Ibrahim will follow in his grandfather’s and father’s footsteps and do exceedingly well.

“I thank Mr President for the great opportunity that he has given this young and gifted man who got a first-class degree in Engineering at Brighton University in the UK just a few years ago and followed it up with his Master’s.

“May God guide and lead him in this great national assignment, and may he go from strength to strength.

“I would urge all men and women of goodwill to pray for him because his success is Nigeria’s success.”

