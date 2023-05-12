New Telegraph

May 14, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Breaking News
  3. Fani-Kayode: Atiku Murdered,…

Fani-Kayode: Atiku Murdered, Buried PDP

The All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain, Femi Fani-Kayode has claimed that the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar murdered and buried the then ruling party, PDP

The former Minister of Aviation who made the remark on Friday via his verified Twitter handle said Nigeria and political gladiators owe Atiku a debt of gratitude for destroying the party.

New Telegraph recalls that Atiku, contested against Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the APC in the just concluded February 25 presidential election.

Following the declaration of Tinubu as the President-elect, Atiku is currently at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal opposing the declaration of the outcome of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Speaking on Friday, Fani-Kayode claimed Atiku ensured the PDP would never rise again.

He wrote, “One thing we can’t take from @atiku, the Waziri Adamawa, is the fact that he single-handedly did what no one else managed to do since 1999.

“He murdered & buried the PDP & ensured that it can NEVER be resurrected or rise again. For this alone, Nigeria owes him a debt of gratitude.”

v

Tags:

Read Previous

Swarm Of Bees Kill Mother, Child, Four Others In America
Read Next

Tottenham In Search Of Director Of Football

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023