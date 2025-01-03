Share

A fan of popular Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson has taken to her verified X page to share her observations about the eyes of the movie star.

The lady identified as @TosinofJesus on X revealed that she just realized the actor, Timini has Strabismus, also known as Crossed eyes.

The term “Strabismus” is a condition in which the eyes don’t look in the same direction at the same time.

According to her, she admires people with crossed eyes as it makes them cute.

The lady wrote, “I just realized Timini has strabismus and I think it’s really cute.

Her observation has, however, attracted some reactions from some sections of social media users.

Below are some reactions,

@ebrofola Awovadan beni woyo….that’s the name. E reach Timini turn, you say na sabinus

@ms_joiwe Na half past 9 I know am as oo Which one be Sabinus again

@Eucharia Opuomoni She really observed the guy man o. I haven’t noticed. Now we go dey see the eye for the fine boy face anytime we see him on screen.

@RattLe Boyskyzi Strabismus is also known as Anya 4:30 in Igbo.. Timini has Anya 4:30..

@eniola_of_uk I don’t know why Nigerians think it’s okay to point things out in other people’s bodies. I’ll never understand it.

