Fan Gifts Portable Brand New Mercedes Benz

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable has gotten a new Mercedes Benz convertible as a token of appreciation from a Real Estate company.

This comes after the singer made headlines amid beef with popular controversial transgender, Bobrisky after winning ‘Best Dressed Female’ at a movie premiere.

The announcement of the car gift was made by an Instagram influencer, BabyLuv, who congratulated Portable for the new addition to his garage.

In a viral video shared via Instagram, the singer and his crew could be seen trying out the new Mercedes Benz, stirring an outpour of well-wishes from his fans.

A very big thank you to @king_mo_adah. MD/CEO @ochachorealhomes for gifting portable baby a brand new men’s early this morning Congratulations @portablebaeby we appreciate you and our company, sir,” the post was captioned.

Watch the video below;