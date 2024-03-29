New Telegraph

March 29, 2024
Fan Gifts Portable Brand New Mercedes Benz

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable has gotten a new Mercedes Benz convertible as a token of appreciation from a Real Estate company.

This comes after the singer made headlines amid beef with popular controversial transgender, Bobrisky after winning ‘Best Dressed Female’ at a movie premiere.

The announcement of the car gift was made by an Instagram influencer, BabyLuv, who congratulated Portable for the new addition to his garage.

In a viral video shared via Instagram, the singer and his crew could be seen trying out the new Mercedes Benz, stirring an outpour of well-wishes from his fans.

A very big thank you to @king_mo_adah. MD/CEO @ochachorealhomes for gifting portable baby a brand new men’s early this morning Congratulations @portablebaeby we appreciate you and our company, sir,” the post was captioned.

In Easter Message, CDS Seeks Prayers For Fallen Heroes
AGN Opens Up On Why Mr Ibu Was Rejected In India, US For Treatment