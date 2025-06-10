Fan Falls, Dies At Stadium During Nations League Final

Share

A fan died after falling from the stands during Sunday’s Nations League final between Spain and Portugal in Munich.

The man, from the Garmisch-Partenkirchen district in Bavaria, fell from the middle tier into the lower tier and then on to a staircase in the media area at the Allianz Arena.

He died at the scene from his injuries. Munich police are investigating but said there was “no evidence to suggest foul play”.

Portugal beat Spain 5-3 on penalties after the game finished 2-2. A UEFA statement read: “Despite the best efforts of the medical team, the person sadly passed away at 00:06.

Our thoughts are with their loved ones at this difficult time.” Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said: “I want to show my deepest condolences because a fan has died. It reminds us of what is important in life.”

