February 9, 2026
Fan Disorder Lands Morocco In Trouble After Colombia Defeat

Morocco could face disciplinary measures from the International Tennis Federation (ITF) after crowd unrest marred its Davis Cup tie against Colombia in Casablanca over the weekend.

Tensions flared at the end of the encounter, moments after Colombia clinched victory to advance in the competition.

Disgruntled home supporters threw water bottles onto the clay court, prompting officials and stadium staff to intervene and restore order, an uncommon sight in a sport known for its strict codes of conduct.

Colombia claimed a 3–1 win in the Davis Cup World Group I playoff, with Nicolás Mejía securing the decisive point. What began as a fiercely contested tie ultimately spilt beyond the boundaries of tennis, creating a tense atmosphere both on court and in the stands.

Video footage of the aftermath, which quickly circulated on social media, shows plastic bottles littering the court as ball kids and court personnel worked swiftly to clear the surface under the supervision of players and match officials.

No injuries were reported, but the incident has placed Morocco’s tennis authorities under scrutiny. While the ITF has yet to issue an official statement, an investigation into the disturbances is widely expected.

Morocco’s exit from the competition has now been eclipsed by the controversy, with the national tennis federation anticipated to release a statement and cooperate fully with any disciplinary proceedings.

