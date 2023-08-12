Fan Cycling From Benue To Lagos Declines Sending Davido His Account Number

Viral cyclist and fan of Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Davido, Emmanuel Myam, has declined to send his account number to the singer as he insisted on going to Lagos to wait for the singer’s return.

New Telegraph recalls that Mr Emmanuel Myam, who is a diehard fan of Davido had commenced cycling from Benue State to Lagos in order to see the icon. However, Davido savagely replied to the fan by telling him to return back, which sparked disapproval online and he later asked the cyclist to send his account number, return home and await his return.

However, in a new post on his Twitter page, Emmanuel Myam appreciates the singer’s kind gesture of asking him to send his account, however, he would prefer to wait for the singer to return so as to give Davido the gift he brought for him.

He wrote: “SIR I appreciate you for the generous offer of telling me to send my ACCTNUM for you to bless your boy but meeting my 001 and delivering this gift all the way from Benue State will be my happiest moment in this life. No disrespect I will wait for you, Boss. LONGLIVE 001 30BG” SIR I appreciate you for the generous offer of telling me to send my ACCTNUM for you to bless your boy but meeting my 001 and delivering this my gift 🎁 all the way from Benue state will be my happiest moment in this life.

No disrespect I will wait foryou Boss

LONGLIVE 001 30BG — emmiwuks (@emmiwuks) August 12, 2023