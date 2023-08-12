Fan Cycling From Benue To Lagos Declines Sending Davido His Account Number

Viral cyclist and fan of Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Davido, Emmanuel Myam, has declined to send his account number to the singer as he insisted on going to Lagos to wait for the singer’s return.
He wrote: “SIR I appreciate you for the generous offer of telling me to send my ACCTNUM for you to bless your boy but meeting my 001 and delivering this gift all the way from Benue State will be my happiest moment in this life.
No disrespect I will wait for you, Boss. LONGLIVE 001 30BG”
— emmiwuks (@emmiwuks) August 12, 2023