Famous Comedian, Nasboi Loses Only Brother

Popular comedian and skit maker, Lawal Michael, better known as Nasboi has lost his only brother to the cold hands of death.

Nasboi took disclosed the sad news to his fans and followers via his Instagram page while narrating how the ugly incident happened.

According to him, his brother passed away in the early hours of Saturday, July 29, at the young age of 20.

Taking to his IG page, the skit maker shared a photo of himself with tears running down his eyes over the unfortunate passing of his kid bro.

Nasboi wrote: “Lost my only brother to the cold hands of death a few minutes ago! He was just 20”

