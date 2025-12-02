Famodun’s Death: Igbajo Palace Clarifies Legal Dispute, Confirms Owa Makinde Is Alive

The Owa-in-Council of Igbajo has debunked widespread social media reports suggesting that the Owa of Igbajo, Alayeluwa Oba (Dr.) Ademola Stephen Kayode Makinde, Onigemo I, has passed away, affirming that the monarch is alive and in good health.

In a statement signed by the Traditional Secretary of the palace, Gbonjubola Loremikan Olorunnisola, the Royal Court said the misinformation stemmed from the death of Prince Philip Adegboyega Famodun, a prominent indigene of the town whose demise has thrown the community into mourning.

“The Owa of Igbajo, Alayeluwa Oba Dr. Ademola Stephen Kayode Makinde, Onigemo I, is alive and hale,” the palace stated, urging the public to disregard the misleading reports circulating across various media platforms.

The palace also addressed the ongoing legal tussle between the late Prince Famodun and the incumbent Owa. It explained that the matter is currently before the Court of Appeal in Akure, where a substantive appeal against an Ile-Ife High Court judgment is pending. A Stay of Execution filed at the High Court has yet to be heard, and as such, the status quo remains.

Both parties were present in court on November 13, 2025, and the case was adjourned to January 2026.

While expressing grief over Prince Famodun’s death, the palace lauded his notable contributions to the development of Igbajo and his role in its political landscape, describing him as an irreplaceable figure.

“We commiserate with the Gbeleru Royal House, the immediate family of Prince Philip Adegboyega Famodun, and the entire Igbajo community. We pray that the Lord grants everyone the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” the statement added.