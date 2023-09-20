Family Witches Killed Mohbad – Prophet Ariole

Prophet Austin Ariole, General Overseer of Goshen Freedom Tabernacle (GFT) in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, has claimed that Naira Marley was not behind the death of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

According to the prophet, the witches from the deceased’s family were responsible for his death.

Ariole made these claims during a prayer meeting of the Upper Room team of Goshen Freedom Tabernacle in Effurun on Tuesday.

He expressed his anger over Mohbad’s death, blaming the Church, which should have been a place of refuge, and for not taking adequate measures to save the young musician.

He said, “I don’t like worldly musicians, but I just picked interest in this one, and when I was praying last night, God revealed to me that Naira Marley did not kill Mohbad. Witches from his village killed him.”

The Prophet further explained that these witches had foreseen Mohbad’s promising future, leading them to end his life.

The prophet further acknowledged the grief within the family, he criticised Mohbad’s father, saying despite people seeking refuge in the mountains for their children’s sake, the father did not do enough for his son.

He expressed concerns over the father’s focus on financial matters pertaining to the burial rather than the tragedy itself.

However, Nigerians are leading peaceful rallies calling for justice for the late Mohbad has also gained momentum.

In the light of the tunnel, the Nigerian police have initiated investigations and are planning to exhume his corpse for an autopsy to shed light on the circumstances surrounding his death.