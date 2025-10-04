Family Warns Govt, Ruling House Over Move To Install Monarch Amid Court Case

The Olowookere Royal Family has cautioned against the installation of a monarch in Araromi-Obo, Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area, Ekiti State, despite a pending appeal at the Supreme Court.

The dispute originated when the opposing family challenged the legitimacy of the late monarch’s ascension to the throne.

They argued that his ruling lineage should no longer be entitled to the kingship, insisting that their own family holds the rightful claim.

The lawyer of the Olowookere Royal House, Mr Adedotun Ajulo, condemned the attempts by rival claimants, the Ogundipe Family and some chiefs in the community, to bypass judicial processes in the bid to hastily install a new king.

Ajulo, in a statement issued in Akure, the Ondo State capital, confirmed that while the opposing family had secured a judgment at the Court of Appeal, the matter had since been taken before the Supreme Court in suit No: SC/CV/837/2023.

According to him, “Once a case is before the apex court, the law requires that all actions connected to it be put on hold until final determination. Moreover, there is a pending motion for the stay of execution equally pending at the apex Court in this regard.”

The lawyer said, “The information available to us indicates that the Ogundipe family, in concert with certain influential persons within the government and higher traditional institutions, is making concerted efforts to undermine and subvert due process.

“It has further come to our notice that the said family has been parading and publicly asserting the support and backing of the Deputy Governor of the State, Hon. Monisade Afuye, as a basis to proceed with the purported coronation.

“It is, however, both contradictory and deeply concerning that the State Government itself is a party to a pending appeal before the Supreme Court of Nigeria in Suit No: SC/CV/1108/2024, instituted against the Ogundipe Family, over the very same subject matter.

“We acknowledge that they obtained a judgment at the appellate court, but the case is now pending at the Supreme Court. That automatically suspends any move toward installation. Why the rush to install a king when the dispute is still before the highest court of the land?”

Another lawyer, Paul .O. Akomolafe expressed dismay at the conduct of the Ogundipe Family and, by extension, the possible complicity of the state government in proceeding with a planned coronation, notwithstanding the pendency of triable cases in Suit Nos: HAD/40/2025; HAD/113/2025; and HAD/07/2023 presently before the High Court of Justice, Ado-Ekiti, all relating to the revered traditional stool of Araromi-Obo.

The lawyer urged the state government to refrain from any action that may amount to disrespect for the rule of law, particularly any step that may be construed as contempt of Court.

Ajulo maintained that respecting judicial authority is the only way to preserve peace, order, and the integrity of traditional institutions in Araromi Obo and across Ekiti State.