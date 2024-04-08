Family Unveils Burial Plans For Ex- Education Minister, Fabian Osuji

The family of former Minister of Education, the Late Prof Fabian Osuji, has announced that he will be buried in his hometown, Umuoda Nguru, in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, on Saturday, April 27, 2024. Information about the burial of the education icon, a Catholic Knight of the Order of Saint John, who holds the revered title of Dike Eji Ejemba of Mbaise, is contained in a statement released at the weekend by the family.

The family announced a series of activities ahead of the interment, beginning on Tuesday, April 23rd with a Requiem Mass at 5 pm at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Gwarimpa, Abuja. The Mass will be followed by a Service of Songs/Night of Tributes at Evelyn’s Event Centre, Gwarimpa by 6.15pm. The Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, April 27th at 11am at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, Eziala na Umuoda, Nguru Nweorie. Interment will take place immediately after Mass at Professor Osuji compound, while the funeral reception will be held at Central School, Nguru Nweorie field.

The former Minister died in Abuja on February 28, 2024, aged 82 years. He was appointed Minister of Education in July 2003. In appreciation of his outstanding performance as a Minister, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) officially announced his death at the FEC meeting, a day after his death was made public. Osuji was also honoured with a minute silence at the FEC meeting.