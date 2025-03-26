Family Tackles Togun Over Vatsa’s Involvement In 1986 Coup Plot

Share

The family of the late Maj-Gen. Mamman Vatsa yesterday debunked Brig.-Gen. Kunle Togun’s claim that their son plotted a coup against then Military President Ibrahim Babangida in 1986.

Then-Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Vatsa and his nine other co-conspirators were executed in Lagos in March 1986 after a military investigative panel headed by Major Gen.Sani Sami for allegedly plotting a bloody coup to topple IBB, his childhood friend.

Last week, Togun, who was the secretary of the panel, said: “I am saying emphatically that General Vatsa planned a coup.”

However, in a statement spokesman for the Vatsa family, Jonathan Vatsa described Togun’s claims as “a complete fabricated and concocted lie from the pit of hell aimed at justifying the many lies contained in the book written by his former boss Babangida”.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chief also described Togun’s narration of the deceased’s involvement in the coup as “vague” and “false”.

He said: “Why did the panel which you served as secretary hasten his trial and execution when there was an appeal? “I challenge you to tell the whole world, why you and the panel led by Gen. Sani Sami, who is now the Emir of Zuru, hastened the execution of an innocent man whom you claimed was a long-time rival of Gen. Babangida.”

