Family Sues Estate Developer, 2 Ors For Trespass, Seeks N2bn Damages

The famous Oje-Oguntolu Family of Ibadan in Oyo state, has dragged two members of the Olawoyin Orogun family, as well as a major Pan-African real estate development company in Nigeria, (Adron Homes and Properties), to an Oyo State High Court presided over by Justice S.O.

Oyediran accusing them of trespass, praying the court for an order restraining them from “further entering upon or carry on any activity on any portion of the land in dispute”.

In the suit marked I/308/2025, filed by Chief Abdulmaruf Lawal of the Olajumoke Chambers, dated March 10, 2025, the claimant (Madam Taibat Yusuff Oje) on behalf of the entire members of OjeOguntolu Family and Privies), dragged Mogaji Mukaila Olawoyin-Orogun, Mr. Waheed Ganiyu Orogun (For themselves and on behalf of the entire members of Olawoyin Orogun Family and Privies), as well as, Adron Homes, for trespassing on her ancestor’s land measuring 100 acres at Papaodan Oje, also known as Aba Odan Village, Ayegun/Oleyo Road, Off Odo Ona Elewe in the Oluyole Local Government Area of Ibadan.

In the 33-paragraph statement of claim deposed to by the claimant (Madam Taibat Yusuff Oje), sworn to at the Oyo State High Court Registry on 11 March, 2025, she is praying the court for “a declaration that my family is the beneficial owner possessed of and entitled to grant of right of occupancy in respect of all the parcel of land situated, lying and being at Aba Odan, Ayegun/a Oleyo Road, Off Odo Ona Elewe in the Oluyole local government area of Ibadan, Oyo state of Nigeria.