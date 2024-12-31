Family, Societal Values Under Attack – Archbishop

Share

The Catholic Archbishop of Owerri, Most Rev. Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, has said apart from corruption, youths and the family system are the most endangered segments of the nation’s life that need urgent attention.

He said in his homily at Maria Assumpta Cathedral Owerri, during the feast of the Holy Family at the weekend. The cleric said: “One of the most threatened and indeed, attacked institutions in Nigeria today, is the family.

“This ferocious attack comes in varying shapes and intensity. “When I recall what we experienced when we were growing up, I get tempted to conclude that the family is no longer what it used to be.

“People no longer respect the family, even as it is crystal clear that family values and principles are brazenly being destroyed.

“Today, people are now inventing and practising homosexuality, as if God was stupid when he created man and woman.

