Family Sends SOS to IGP as Armed Policemen Rescue Murder Suspect From Homicide Team

The family of a murder victim, simply identified as Bello, has raised the alarm over alleged threat to their lives by the suspected killer of the 49-year-old deceased. They have therefore called on the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to save them from the killers of their brother and ensure that the killers are brought to book.

One of the relatives of the deceased, Sikiru Lasisi told journalists that, “There is an urgent need for the Inspector General of Police to urgently investigate what happened in Abuja on Tuesday.” Lasisi said, “My brother was killed in April this year and the police at the Lagos State CID, Panti, began investigation into the killing and arrested four persons.”

“They first arrested one Mukaila Nofiu, Hassan Kazeem, Wasiu Ra- sheed and charged them to court before arresting Oluwatobiloba Adesanya, who was subsequently charged to court,” Lasisi said He continued that, “Jamani Ketu continued to threaten our lives, bragging that nobody could arrest him, but when he discovered that Oluwatobiloba had been arrested he went into hiding “

“Detectives from the homicide section in Panti tracked him to the Force headquarters in Abuja , where he has been hiding for some weeks .” Lasisi also stated that, “He was arrested, but surprisingly, policemen were on their way to the airport to bring him to Lagos when about 20 heavily armed men waylaid them on the road and hijacked Jamani Ketu from them.”

Another member of the family, Rafiu Adewale stated that, “The policemen who came to hijack the suspect claimed to be acting on the instruction of a commissioner of police at the force headquarters in Abuja.”

“They told the policemen to come to Abuja if they have any question to ask the suspect and they drove him away.” Adewale said, “With what happened on Tuesday in Abuja, our lives have been further threatened as Jamani Ketu and others freely walk in public.”

He also said that, “The IGP should also order a thorough investigation into the role of the police commissioner in the shameful rescue of a murder suspect from homicide detectives.” When contacted, the Lagos State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) ,Benjamin Hundeyin, declined comments on the incident.