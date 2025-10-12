Family Seeks Ruling House’s Inclusion In Govt Chieftaincy Declaration

The Ondo State government has initiated a review of the Ajama Chieftaincy Declaration to accommodate ruling houses that were previously excluded from the declaration signed into law by the immediate past Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

The committee, headed by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Alhaji Amidu Takuro, has Messrs Bode Akinyemi, Adesanya Adelana, Ade Akinbosade, and Oladele Adesanmi as members.

In the memorandum submitted to the committee by the Iseyemi-Aragbuwa Dynasty of Olekoyu, the Family sought their inclusion in the Ode-Erinje Chieftaincy Declaration, to be known as the Akinlalu/Aragbuwa or Liseri Ruling House if amended. The head of the Aragbuwa/ Iseyemi Dynasty, Deacon Olowomuke Omosehin, in his memorandum, argued that, through their lawyer, Mr. Ayokanmi Akinbuluma, told the Takuro-led Committee that the Dynasty wanted to be included in the Orungbewuwa Chieftaincy of Ode-Erinje in Okitipupa local government area of the state.

The dynasty presented historical and oral evidence that they have the right to be officially recognised as one of the Ruling Houses that should produce the next monarch of the town when the position becomes vacant in the future.