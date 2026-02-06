Family Seeks Lagos Govt’s Intervention Over Court Ruling On Property

The Igbaro Oteshade Royal Family of Oko Ado community in the Eti- Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State, has urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to halt the unlawful occupation of its ancestral land currently under dispute.

The family said that its call for Sanwo-Olu’s intervention was aimed at safeguarding ancestral property and preventing further disputes that could threaten peace in the community.

Speaking with reporters shortly after the protest, the counsel to the royal family, Mr Kingsley Okoro, urged the Lagos state government to come to the aid of the family to prevent the lingering crisis from causing further disorders.

‘’The Igbaro Oteshade Royal Family of Oko Ado Village, Eti-Osa Local Government Area, Lagos State are the beneficial owner of the vast area of land situated and lying at Oko Ado Village, Lekki-Epe Expressway, Eti-Osa Local Government Area.

“We got the said area of land through inheritance under Yoruba native law and custom from our great-grandfather, namely, Igbaro Oteshade and later Oba Ado of Adoland, who founded the area now known as Oko-Ado in Eti-Osa Local Government Area, Lagos State.

‘’However, the portion of land in issue was released to the Oko Ado Community and Thrift Society (an organisation predominantly owned by the Igbaro Oteshade Royal Family of Oko Ado) through an Allocation by the Government of Lagos State.

“In addition to the fact that the matter is already subjudice in Suit No. LD/14386LMW/2023 before the Hon. Justice B. O. Kalaro, there is also a valid and subsisting Order of the Hon. Court that the status quo be maintained on the land.

‘’This Order is being obeyed in the breach. In another suit marked Suit No LD/12656LMW/2022, the Honourable Court has made a clear Order of Injunction restraining Urban Housing Cooperative Society and Others from further interfering with the property in any manner whatsoever.’’

The family explained that despite a subsisting court order and ongoing suit, armed security men are stationed on the landed property and have been preventing its members from having access to their land.

‘’Fully armed Police Officers are permanently stationed on the land and have on many occasions threatened to shoot if we get closer to the land. We have no intention of relinquishing ownership of our land. We trust that justice will prevail in the end.’’