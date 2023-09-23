Family Seeks Justice For 17-Year-Old Adamawa Student Tortured To Death

The family of Abdullahi Abba, a 17-year-old student of Government Secondary School (GSS) in Adamawa State who allegedly died after being tortured by security operatives over a missing phone, is seeking justice for their son.

According to TVC, the family of the deceased made a demand on Thursday for the individuals responsible for the incident that tragically ended their son’s dreams to be apprehended and held accountable for their actions.

The Adamawa State Police Command is currently facing scrutiny and attempting to defend its reputation in the wake of yet another case of human rights abuse.

The Police, however, promised to prosecute any of its personnel found culpable of violating human rights.

According to reports, data released by the Centre for Democratic and Development claimed that between 2011 and 2021 over 13,000 people were killed by torture, stray bullets or trigger-happy security operatives.

The northeast region of Nigeria, which has been grappling with the challenge of combating domestic terrorism, has unfortunately witnessed its share of human rights violations.

According to the National Human Rights Commission, Adamawa State documented a total of 247 cases of human rights violations between 2021 and April 2022.

The Commission said it was able to resolve 75 per cent of such cases, while 25 per cent are pending.