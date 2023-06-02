Family Seeks Arrest Of Husband For Alleged Wife Battering

The family of Faith Chidinma Nwachukwu has accused her husband of battering and assaulting her at any slight provocation. The Nwachukwus therefore called on the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, to arrest and prosecute their daughter’s husband, one Ba- kare, for allegedly brutalising their pregnant daughter.

The family alleged that the beat- ing started soon after the said Bakare got married to their daughter, despite the fact that she was pregnant and carrying his unborn baby. Speaking with journalists yesterday in Lagos on behalf of the family, Favour Nwachukwu, alleged that they have reported the case to the police in Bariga.

She said Bakare cannot hide behind a call for search for his missing wife, whereas the police is aware of the alleged ill-treatment, which she said is often meted out to her sister by her husband According to Favour, the call for the arrest and prosecution of Bakare, is sequel to a false and malicious publication credited to him in one of the national dailies alleging that he is in search for his missing wife.

Favour said the account of Bakare is not only misleading but must not be believed by anyone. She said: “In the report, Bakare claimed that his pregnant wife, Faith, left home since January 2023 and had not returned since then.” According to her, Bakare alleged that his wife left for the market on the day she was last seen, but that contrary to that the family believes that Bakare was just being clever by half after he had allegedly inflicted pains and injuries the wife.

“It is on record that the case has been reported at Bariga Police Station. It is true that, presently, we do not know the whereabout of Faith, but what we also know is that my sister had complained severally of the brutish treatment meted to her by Bakare on several occasions and that he might kill her one day.

“The couple got married about a year ago and shortly after that the music changed. He claimed that the family’s stance is because he is a Muslim. But has he forgotten so quickly that we knew he was is a Muslim when we gave our sister out to him in marriage last year.

“My sister, Faith and Bakare met last year and fell in love and decided to get married. Why the sudden change. He should come out clean and tell us what happened to our sister. We do not know where she is right now and we are demanding that the police should hold him accountable for whatever happens to my sister,” she said. When the man was contacted to get his reaction, he didn’t pick his calls as the phone rang out several times.