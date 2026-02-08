Family Rules, Regulations

Where there is lawlessness, there is bound to be disorder, chaos, and disunity. This is because laws are the set of rules that govern any organization, country, religion, or family.

One of the major reasons Nigeria ranks among the most lawless states in the world is that many families lack access to laws.

The family is what produces society, and it stands to reason that a lawless family will inevitably produce a lawless society.

Our question to families today is: What are your family laws? What are the rules that govern the relationship between husband and wife, parents and children, children and children, and the family’s relationship with others? I have come across many families that have told me words like this:

“We are modern, and we believe in freedom.”

Well, as a wise person once said, “The only place where there is complete freedom is in the grave.”

Parents who decide to let their children run wild in the name of modernity are digging early graves for them and destroying their posterity.

God is God of order hence when He created man, He gave the first law; “but of the tree of knowledge of good and evil you shall not eat…

“(Gen 2:17). I had cause to tell many people that the law God established in the garden was not meant to deprive man or cage him; rather, that restriction was placed there for his own good.

This is exactly how the laws of families ought to be. They are not created to feel caged; rather, they are for the good of that family.

In many chapters of Proverbs, Solomon admonishes, “My son, do not forget my law…my son, keep my commandments… he who keeps instructions is in the way of life…”

Today, family leaders, parents, and guardians should sit down and draw up certain rules that will govern the behavior of family members.

There must be acceptable and unacceptable behaviors, and also consequences for these behaviors.

Love you