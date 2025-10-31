Family Reports Traditional Ruler To Adeleke Over Chiefaincy Title Crisis

Members of the Oladunwo Compound of Ileogbo in Ayedire Local Government Area of Osun State have called on Governor Ademola Adeleke to, as a matter of urgency, intervene in the chieftaincy crisis rocking the Ileogbo community following the installation of a new Odofin by the Olu of Ileogbo, Oba Abeeb Adetoyese Agbaje, Bamofin III.

The protesting members of Oladunwo Compound who stormed the Government Secretariat in Abere, yesterday, described the action of Oba Agbaje as unlawful.

They came armed with placards with different inscriptions such as “Oladunwo cannot be marginalised”, “Oba Habeeb Adetoyese has over stepped his boundary”, “Oba Habeeb is playing with fire”, “Enough is enough”, “Odofin is our right” among others.

The Odofin title, a respected chieftaincy position and one of the gazetted kingmaker roles in the community, became vacant following the death of the late Chief Amos Alabi of the Oladunwo Compound.