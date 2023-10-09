Family Releases Funeral Arrangements For Wizkid’s Late Mother

The family of popular Afrobeat singer, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid has officially released the funeral arrangements for their beloved mother, Mrs Jane Dolapo Balogun, who died on Friday, August 18, 2023.

The news of Mrs Balogun’s death was confirmed by, Wizkid’s long-time manager, Sunday Aare, who expressed the family’s deep sorrow following the loss.

Since the news of Wizkid’s mum’s demise broke on the internet, preparations for her final rites have begun in order to ensure her memory is honoured in a grand and dignified manner.

Also, a flyer circulating online shows the details of the late Balogun funeral arrangements.

According to the flyer, the ceremonies will commence with a wake-keep and tribute night scheduled for Thursday, 12th October 2023 and the funeral service will take place on Friday, 13th October 2023, at the RCCG City of David, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Mrs. Jane Dolapo Balogun is married to Mr. Alhaji M.O Balogun, who is undoubtedly mourning the loss of his life partner.

She is also survived by her four children: Yetunde Balogun, Omolara Balogun, Olubusayo Balogun, and Ayodeji Balogun, the internationally acclaimed music sensation known as Wizkid, and her grandchildren.

