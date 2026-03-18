Family Rejects Imposition Of Traditional Ruler In Ondo Community

The family of Iparuku in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State has rejected the imposition of Jenyo Onifade as the traditional head of the Ipamusara community.

Consequently, the family asked the state government to set up an investigation panel to determine the rightful traditional head of the community, to prevent a breakdown of law and order.

In a letter to the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, the Iparuku family alleged that the traditional head of Ipamusara, Onifade, was imposed on the community by the Onirese of Irese, Oba Ahmed Saka, contrary to the tradition that stated that it is the Deji of Akure who has the right to install a head for the community.

The letter written on behalf of the family through Chief Ifadamilare Ajayi Fadero, the Araba of Ijokaland, alleged that the process leading to his installation did not follow the laid-down traditional, legal, and administrative procedures governing the selection and appointment of a traditional ruler of the community.

Fadero said the installation of the traditional head has caused widespread concern, unrest, and a sense of injustice among the people of the community because the selection process did not follow the established customs and traditions.

According to him, due consultation with the appropriate kingmakers and stakeholders was not properly carried out, and the process appears to have been influenced or manipulated, thereby undermining its credibility and legality.

The family added that such imposition threatens the peace, unity, and stability of the Irese community.

Consequently, they demanded a thorough investigation to be conducted into the circumstances surrounding the appointment and that the installation process be reviewed and, if found unlawful, be nullified.

Fadero stated that proper procedures, in line with tradition and the law, should be strictly followed to ensure fairness, transparency, and justice. The family said the government should uphold justice, fairness, and the rule of law, which will help restore peace and confidence in the community.