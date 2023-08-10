Family Raises The Alarm, Alleges Invasion Of Adunbu Community By Land Grabbers

Members of the Sholabi Enitinwa Family of Itori in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State have appealed to Governor Dapo Abiodun and the State Council of Obas and Chiefs to save them from intimidation and harassment by a prominent traditional ruler in the state following the invasion of their ancestral homeland in Adunbu village of Ogun State.

The family in a Save Our Souls letter addressed to the governor, alleged that the traditional ruler forcefully took over their ancestral lands as they now live in palpable fear of attacks by the invaders. Copies of the letter were also sent to the Inspector General of Police and the Director General, Department of State Services (DSS). The family stated that the said traditional ruler hides under the pretext of being oblivious to the issue on ground in order to avoid complicity in the situation, but that his antics and craft has however become clear to all and sundry within the community.

Disclaiming the ownership of the land by the said tradition ruler, the Sholabi family insisted that they who came from Ake division of Abeokuta could not be laying claims to the property that belongs to Sholabi family of Ago Oko un- der the leadership of Oba Adedapo Tejuosho, Oshile of Oke Ona. The family pleaded with the authorities, including the Inspector General of Police, and DSS to come to their aid and flush out the hoodlums currently occupying their community.

Seeking the quick intervention of the state governor over the issue, the family added that the royal father have imposed village heads (Baale), numbering about four to lord over them in a territory that is not within his jurisdiction The family stated that the intervention of the governor, and the Council of Obas have become imperative to put an end to reckless abuse of power, brazen disregard for the laws of Ogun State as enforceable in line with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.