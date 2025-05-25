Family Planning, Skilled Birth Attendants Key To Preventing Obstetric Fistula – Tore

Share

The Medical Director of Maryam Abacha Women and Children Hospital, Hajiya Hadiza Tore, has emphasized the critical role of family planning and skilled birth attendants in preventing obstetric fistula. She stated this through Dr. Muhammad Gada, a fistula surgeon, during events marking the International Day to End Obstetric Fistula in Sokoto State.

Tore said the hospital has achieved remarkable progress in treating obstetric fistula, with a success rate of 95 to 98 percent. Over 500 patients have undergone successful surgeries at the hospital in 2025 alone.

She highlighted the socioeconomic factors that contribute to the high prevalence of fistula, especially among women in rural areas. She credited the hospital’s success to the support of the Sokoto State Government and development partners.

Notably, The Challenge Initiative (TCI) and Development Communication Network (DEVCOM) have played a vital role in the hospital’s efforts, providing family planning services to communities across Sokoto State. These services have empowered individuals and couples to make informed decisions about their reproductive health.

Tore stressed that family planning is crucial in reducing the incidence of vesicovaginal fistula (VVF), which often results from prolonged or obstructed labor associated with unplanned pregnancies and limited access to medical care. She noted that integrating family planning into broader reproductive health initiatives can significantly lower fistula cases.

She praised TCI and DEVCOM for their support and emphasized the importance of partnerships in tackling reproductive health challenges. Tore also reiterated that many cases of fistula are preventable and treatable, and with the right support, affected women can regain their dignity and quality of life.

Highlighting the importance of the International Day to End Obstetric Fistula, observed annually on May 23, Tore said the day serves to raise awareness about the suffering of young girls and women affected by the condition. She stressed that it is a crucial reminder for healthcare workers and society at large to support those living with fistula.

“The public needs to be reminded that these patients require attention, sympathy, and support from all stakeholders,” she said.

Tore also noted that despite economic and security challenges, the hospital continues to offer free treatment, meals, and skills training in handcrafts to empower patients economically. She advocated for improved healthcare access in rural areas, girl-child education, and the formulation of policies by lawmakers that prioritize women’s health.

She dispelled myths surrounding fistula, clarifying that it is a curable medical condition and not contagious. Tore urged communities to stop stigmatizing survivors and instead embrace and support them on their path to recovery.

