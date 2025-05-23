Family Planning Curbs Abortions, Saves Lives –Clients

Share

…as TCI, LASG bring services closer to empower women

In a bid to make family planning more accessible to women of reproductive age, The Challenge Initiative (TCI) in partnership with the Lagos State Ministry of Health (LSMOH) has organised a dedicated family planning outreach in the Ojodu-Berger community, bringing vital reproductive health services closer to the people in that area.

The outreach, which was held at the intersection between Isheri Road along Ojodu-Berger and AlagboleAkute Road, saw many pedestrians and persons involved in commercial activities along that axis trooping into the make-shift tent, not only to access needed services but also to get counseling on reproductive health issues.

An outdoor loud speaker blared messages notifying those around that vicinity about the mission of the providers: to provide family planning services to persons who need them.

Speaking during the outreach which was held on Thursday May 15, four women shared their personal journeys after accessing family planning services during the outreach.

Their stories reflect courage, informed choices, and the power of taking control over their reproductive health. Their experiences serve as a beacon for other women who may be uncertain or hesitant about seeking family planning options.

Experiences

According to a 32-year-old trader who has three children, 14, 11 and nine years, her family planning journey started way back in Ibadan where she lived.

She relocated to Lagos with her family five years ago, but had been too busy with commercial trading that it hasn’t been realistic returning to Ibadan to renew the service in the last one year it was due for renewal.

Although she and her spouse had practiced the withdrawal method, she admitted that she had been disturbed she could get pregnant along the line with that unreliable method. Fortunately, she was able to access the implant at the outreach, which has finally put her mind at rest.

She told the New Telegraph that it is necessary to access the family planning service, to avoid getting an unplanned pregnancy. “It’s unwise to get pregnant and to procure abortion afterwards when one can easily avoid the pregnancy in the first place,” the mother of three reasoned.

“It doesn’t make sense for sexually active women to avoid using family planning services and ultimately get pregnant and thereafter engage in the termination of such pregnancy.”

When asked why it was necessary to access the latest family planning service, she stated that the current economic situation in the country has made it imperative to limit the number of children in families, considering the high cost of living.

“There is no need to have children one cannot care for,” she added. At just 29 years old, another who shared her experience disclosed that although she was not married she has already made the conscious decision to use family planning.

“It’s my first time,” she stated, explaining that she recently ended a relationship which produced twin babies three years ago and didn’t want to be caught unprepared in the future.

According to her, she is about to start a new relationship. Though unsure if her single peers are using family planning, she emphasised that her decision was deeply personal.

She first learned about family planning after giving birth to the twins three years ago in a previous marriage. It was her then-husband who initially introduced the idea, though she was hesitant at first.

“Since then, I’ve been planning to do it,” she said, expressing how family planning is now part of her goal to grow in self-awareness and stability. Her story highlights the importance of autonomy and preparedness, especially for women navigating changing relationships.

According to her, family planning is not just for married women. Single women, too, can take charge of their future. It is a step towards responsible living, personal growth, and peace of mind — especially after life transitions.

The story of the third lady, who similarly accessed family planning services at the outreach, inspired hope, healing and assurance.

Painful journey

Actually, her journey began in pain. She lost her first child in 2018 but chose to protect herself and her future by opting for a three-year family planning method shortly after.

“When I removed it, I got pregnant that same month,” she recalled, countering a common myth that family planning leads to infertility. She later gave birth to two healthy children — a boy and a girl — in 2020 and 2022.

She experienced no side effects, no discomfort, and full peace of mind. Her introduction to family planning came from the very hospital where she delivered her baby.

It was there that she received counseling and a long-term contraceptive implant. When she later saw the outreach team in Ojodu-Berger, she didn’t hesitate to engage again.

Myths

The story of the third lady debunks myths around family planning. It shows that fertility returns quickly for many women after stopping contraceptives, and those side effects are not inevitable.

With the right information and trusted health providers, family planning can support safe, healthy child spacing and restore hope after loss. Another client, who sells various sugary drinks similarly volunteered to share her family planning experience.

According to the trader who has three children, 14, seven and four years, the three year injectable she had accessed after her third child was due for renewal.

Sadly, she had visited two different primary healthcare centres (PHCs) in Lagos where Intrauterine devices (IUD) was not available. Her inability to access the service during the two previous visits to some PHCs close to her residence, had left her frustrated.

The trader of sugary drinks was therefore very excited when she stumbled into the providers at the OjoduBerger outreach.

Leading the outreach at Ojodu Berger is a retired nurse, Mrs. Abisola Adefolake Badejo, who passionately continues to serve her community even in retirement. Badejo highlighted the significance of taking family planning services directly to the streets where women work and live.

“Gone are the days when most women were just housewives. To – day, many are working-class or market women who can’t afford to leave their shops or offices to visit health centers,” she explained.

“This outreach makes it easier for them to access family planning methods without disrupting their daily lives.” The outreach, which saw a strong turnout of market women, including pedestrians who stumbled into the outreach without earlier plan to participate, offered a range of family planning options including injectables (Noristerat and DepoProvera), implants (Implanon and Jadelle), oral contraceptive pills, male and female condoms, and counseling services.

According to one of the beneficiaries who combined regular cleaning service at a Lagos State Government agency with the selling of beverages, walking into the outreach to access service was a wonderful opportunity.

Health assessments such as pregnancy tests, blood pressure checks, and weight measurements were also provided at the outreach to ensure women were matched with suitable family planning methods.

According to Badejo, many clients came not only to start family planning but also to renew expired methods or switch to others more suited to their needs.

Counselling

“Some women already knew what they wanted. Others came for counseling, and we guided them through the available options. We don’t choose for them — they decide,” Badejo emphasised.

The retired nurse noted that long-acting reversible contraceptives like implants and the threemonth Depo injections were the most popular choices during the outreach. Condoms were also in high demand, especially among male clients. Beyond providing services, the outreach also aimed to change perceptions around family planning — especially among men. Badejo called on husbands to support their wives in making informed reproductive health decisions.

“Family planning isn’t just about preventing pregnancy. It’s about spacing your children for better health and wellbeing,” she said. “Men need to understand this. It’s a joint responsibility.”

She also acknowledged that cultural and spousal resistance remains a barrier for some women but stressed the importance of community dialogue.

“When women say their husbands won’t allow it, we encourage them to bring their partners. We talk to both of them, and many times, we reach an agreement. It takes time, but change is possible.”

