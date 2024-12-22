Family Petitions Lagos Assembly Over Alleged Property Seizure By Agege LG Chairman

Share

The family of Mr Tunji Olaleye has formally petitioned the Lagos State House of Assembly, urging immediate intervention in a property dispute involving the Executive Chairman of Agege Local Government, Alhaji Ganiyu Kola Egunjobi.

The property in question, located at Plots 7 and 8, Ogba Road, Sowonola Street, Agege, has been the subject of legal contention despite a Lagos State High Court ruling in favour of the Olaleye family in April 2013.

According to the family’s lawyer, Edmund Amadi, the court granted the family possession of the property again in August 2022, yet the Local Government Chairman has allegedly disregarded the ruling.

The petition, addressed to the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, accused Alhaji Egunjobi of initiating an illegal construction project on the land, in direct violation of the court order.

The family alleged that the Chairman used his official position to disrupt their lawful ownership and possession, describing his actions as an abuse of power and a disregard for judicial authority.

“The High Court judgment instructed the marketers previously occupying the property to vacate and relocate, allowing the rightful owners to take possession.

“However, the continued defiance of this order by the chairman is a threat to justice and property rights,” the petition stated.

The family called on the Lagos State House of Assembly to act swiftly to enforce the court’s judgment, halt the ongoing construction, and prevent further conflict.

They emphasize the importance of upholding the rule of law and protecting citizens from what they describe as government overreach.

“This persistent struggle to assert legal rights against alleged government interference highlights the critical need for accountability and adherence to judicial rulings,” the petition reads.

The petitioners warned that failure to address the issue could lead to heightened tensions and conflict, urging the Assembly to ensure justice prevails in what they consider a test case for property rights and respect for the judiciary in Lagos State.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"