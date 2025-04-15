Family Petitions Aiyedatiwa, IGP Over Death Of Kinsman In Amotekun’s Custody

Share

The family of Monday Joseph has petitioned Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Kayode Egbetokun over the death of their breadwinner in the custody of the state Security Network codenamed Amotekun.

Joseph was allegedly tortured to death on Sallah day when men of Amotekun raided the hideout of suspected criminals in the Owo local government area of the state.

The family alleged that the deceased was allegedly tortured to death in a most insensitive manner, with the corpse already deposited at the Federal Medical Centre morgue with reckless abandon and impunity after several days of his arrest.

Since his death, the family said that no family member has been given the benefit of access to Monday Joseph or found out about his state of health after all the brutal torture allegedly meted out to him by the officers of the Amotekun Corps.

Through their lawyer, Otunba Ibukun Fasanmi, the family asked the government and the IGP to investigate the circumstances leading to the death and bring to book the officer and men of Amotekun responsible for the death of Monday Joseph.

In the petition, the family called for the proactive action of the Ondo State Government and the immediate suspension of the Coordinator of Amotekun Corps in Owo and the men who allegedly tortured and murdered Monday Joseph under the guise of investigation.

It said, “This is necessary to create the atmosphere for unbiased investigation and dispassionate -intelligence gathering before the Delta State Government, Inspector General of Police, and other Stakeholders of Delta State extraction in Ondo State will step into the matter.

“The actions of the officer and his men, hitherto, is criminal and unconstitutional; and if left unchecked by law enforcement agents, like the Police, may cascade into a serious crisis that may be uncontrollable given the aggrieved friends, community members and lovers of Monday Joseph who are at the verge adopting self-help, which we strongly oppose.

