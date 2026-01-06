Family Of Teenager Killed By Soldier Demand N500m Compensation, Jobs For Siblings

The family of a 13-year-old boy, Timothy Daniel Monday, allegedly killed by a soldier on January 1, in Ete, Ikot Abasi Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, has demanded N500 million compensation.

The family also requested the construction of a befitting house and employment for all eight surviving siblings of the deceased.

They said the compensation should be jointly paid by the Nigerian Army and Sterling Petrochemical and Fertilizer Limited, the company to which the soldier involved in the incident was attached before the New Year’s Day tragedy.

Parents of the deceased, Mr. and Mrs. Daniel, made the demands during a meeting with representatives of the Army and the clan head of Ukpuum Ete, His Royal Highness Nsikan Udom.

Timothy was reportedly shot dead at about 12:05 a.m. on January 1, after he confronted the soldier for allegedly attempting to sexually harass his 15-year-old sister, Miracle. The incident occurred as the chil- dren were returning from Mount Zion Full Gospel Church along Akongntekong Road, Ete.

Speaking with journalists, the boy’s mother, Mrs. Aniebiet Daniel, said she had given the Army and the company a two-week ultimatum to meet the family’s demands to enable the burial of her son. She recounted that the children had attended a crossover service on December 31, and were on their way home shortly after the New Year celebrations when the incident occurred.

According to her, the soldier, whom she alleged was under the influence of alcohol and drugs, attempted to sexually harass her daughters.

She said her son intervened and was shot in the head, killing him instantly. She further alleged that the soldier had earlier struck her daughters with his gun, and that after the shooting, he assaulted them as they tried to retrieve their brother’s body, causing them to faint and be rushed to the hospital.

“Before long, other soldiers arrived, firing shots into the air and releasing tear gas. As I speak, my son’s body is still with the Army,” she said.