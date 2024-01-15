Family Of Slain Rivers CDC Chairman Wants Killers Apprehended

The family of Ndidi Livingstone, the Community Development Committee (CDC) Chairman of Mgboshimini in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area (LGA) who was killed by gunmen at the front of Peculiar Faith Ministries (Christ Center), has asked security operatives to apprehend his killers and bring them to justice.

The deceased elder brother, Godspower Livingstone, who spoke on behalf of the family decried the gruesome manner in which the gunmen killed the former CDC chairman, urging security operatives to arrest and prosecute the killers to serve justice.

He disclosed that his brother was killed by four gunmen in the church premises of Peculiar Faith Ministries Christ Centre) Rumueme waterside by four gunmen in police uniform.

Mr Godspower said, “I was in the house when I heard that my immediate younger brother, Ndidi Livingstone, has been shot dead at the gate of Peculiar Faith Ministries, his church at Rumueme waterside.

“People who saw them with a Highlander Jeep with tinted glass on Police uniform said they were trying to push him inside the vehicle. My brother opened the vehicle saw somebody inside and he came out.

“As my brother was struggling to go inside the church they finally shot him at his head and stomach. My call is that the police and other law enforcement agencies should try and see what they can do towards the death of my brother. We need justice”.

The Rivers State Police Command, which has confirmed the incident its spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, noted that no arrests have been made, but that efforts are on to apprehend the killers.