Family Of Raped, Murdered Lady Demands Justice, 5years After

The family of Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a-22 yearold University of Benin Microbiology undergraduate who was raped and murdered inside a Church in Benin, has demanded justice for their daughter after five years.

Recall that on May 27, 2020, Omozuwa went to the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Edo Province 10, in Ikpoba Hill, Benin City, to study in a quiet environment.

While there, she was attacked, raped, and hit in the head with a fire extinguisher by yet-to-beidentified individuals.

She was found in a pool of her blood by a security officer and rushed to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), where she passed away on May 30, 2020.

Addressing Journalists on Saturday on behalf of the family at the gravesite of the deceased at 3rd Cemetery in Benin to commemorate her birthday and her sudden passage, Judith Omozuwa said, it has been almost six years since Vera was gruesomely murdered inside a church in Benin, and justice has not been served.