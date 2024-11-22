Family Of Nigerian Jailed In South Africa Seeks Govt Intervention

Share

The family of a Nigerian citizen, Mr Abdul Olatunji, imprisoned in South Africa since 2019, is urgently calling on the Nigerian government, as well as the Chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, to intervene and save his life.

They allege that Olatunji is the victim of false and malicious charges, orchestrated by corrupt South African officials and xenophobic business competitors.

A petition submitted by Olatunji’s family through Ben Abraham, founder of the international human rights organization, Zarephath Aid, painted a grim picture of a businessman and humanitarian facing imminent danger in a South African prison.

The petition also highlighted the toll the case has taken on the family, revealing that their mother passed away due to the trauma caused by the prolonged ordeal.

The family has called for immediate action from the Nigerian government to prevent a tragedy. “If the Nigerian government does not intervene, a citizen who has consistently brought honour to Nigeria and improved the lives of Nigerians in South Africa could die at any moment. “He has been targeted by rogue South African agents,” they said.

