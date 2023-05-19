Family Of Murdered Ex-UPTH Director Demands Speedy Trial Of Suspect

Family of the murdered former Director of Administration at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH), Boma George Amaomu- Jumbo, has called for a speedy trial of the suspects behind the killing.

The head of the deceased family, Ferdinand Banigo, who made the call shortly after the arraignment of John Danjuma, the alleged killer of the deceased, appealed to the Inspector General of Police and the Rivers State government to ensure that justice prevails.

He claimed that Boma Amaomu-Jumbo, died as a result of multiple machete cuts by a man identified as John Danjuma, who was her security guard. He said that investigation revealed that the suspect in- flicted 21 machete cuts on the former UPTH director, hence the call for justice, rather than sweeping the matter under the carpet.

In a viral video, Danjuma had confessed to killing the ex- UPTH director at her residence in Port Harcourt at about 5am on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, explaining that he used a machete he found in her house.

After being granted bail on the alleged theft of $10,000,000 belonging to the deceased, the suspect went to the victim’s residence at the GRA axis of Port Harcourt and snuffed life out of her.

The family head said: “Somebody called me on Tuesday night and said that my sister was murdered by her former security guard, one John Danjuma, in fact, we got to know today that it was 21 multiple cuts that she received.”