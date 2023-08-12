Family Of Late Rivers Teenager Seeks Justice, Challenges Police Report

The family of 15-year-old Ekene Dike has faulted the Police report asserting that he drowned after his body was discovered floating on a river in Mgbudaiya, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area, of Rivers State, on Thursday.

Recall that two days after he was reported missing, Master Dike’s lifeless body was discovered floating on the River by a boat driver.

While confirming the occurrence to our reporter, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko stated that the facts she had at her disposal indicated that the teen drowned.

However, the deceased’s father, Bartholemew Dike, asked for a fair investigation to determine what caused his son’s death.

Mr Dike also disputed police-attributed claims that his family was uninterested in looking into his death, asserting that not only was he interested, but that he also wanted justice for his child.

Mr Dike claimed that three individuals, Udoh, Elihah, and Chima had taken his child to the Mgbudaiya River on August 10, 2023.

He, however, said he had no idea what may have happened on that tragic day.

He clarified that Udoh, one of his neighbour’s kids, was a friend of his son. He claimed that Udoh’s father had threatened him because he had informed the landlord that he had been smoking marijuana in their compound in Port Harcourt’s Mile 2 Diobu axis.

Mr Dike stated, “I reported to the landlord that Udo’s father smokes Marijuana in our compound, 25 Obidanso Street, Mile 2, Diobu, Port Harcourt, and the landlord cautioned him. But since then he started keeping malice. He frowns his face anytime he sees me and he said he will deal with me.”

He went on to add that he was forced to bury his kid at the Mgbudaiya village because the natives wouldn’t let him take the body away from the riverbank because it was against their custom to bury him there.

“I reported the matter at the Illabuchi Police Station. They came there and took pictures and videos. Then I tried to carry My boy’s corpse to the mortuary, but the indigenes there told me that I should not remove it because it is against their culture.

“The police were there and heard what the people said that I must bury him there (by the river). So what the police said that my son drowned is not true because nobody called to interview me about this case. The three suspects are now in Illabuchi Police Station, “he stated.

He appealed to the Commissioner of Police, Emeka Nwonyi to order a thorough investigation to unravel the circumstances that led to the death of his son.

He said, “I want the CP to investigate this matter very well to help me find out the truth and I need Justice.”

When contacted on the latest development, Iringe-Koko, Superintendent of Police said the claims of Mr Dike would be investigated.

She stated, “I heard what he (Dike) said. We are already investigating his claims and allegations. That is all I can say for now.”