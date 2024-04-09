Family Of Late Actress, Aderonmu Calls Out Funke Akindele

The brother of the late Nollywood actress, Adejumoke Aderounmu, has called out actress, Funke Akindele, for paying condolences to his sister after allegedly ignoring her when she needed help.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Aderounmu, popularly known for her feature in the hit series, Jenifa’sDiary, reportedly died during the weekend over an undisclosed ailment.

While reacting to the demise, via the comment session of an Instagram blog post, Funke wrote, “Sad!!!! @jideawobona I still asked about her. Omg. May her soul rest in peace.”

In response, Aderounmu’s brother, took to his Instagram page in a lengthy post to commend Nollywood stars, Rita Dominic and Sotayo Gaga for reaching out to his sister, unlike Funke Akindele.

READ ALSO:

According to the late actress’ brother, there was no point in showing love when Funke Akindele failed to do the same when his sister was alive.

He wrote, “You weh dem call tire, weh you no turn-up, she even sent pascal to you, you still no reach out. Why the eye service now when she don kpai? Omo shout out to Rita Dominic and Sotayo Gaga.

“Terrible person! If you want to defend anybody is fine. After all, there is nothing we can do about it.

“But don’t be a hypocrite by changing the narrative. Nobody is feeling entitled!

“If you refused to show love when person dey alive, no dey do eye service when the person kpai, just look away, nobody goes reason your matter.”