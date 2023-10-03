Family Of Abuja ‘One Chance’ Victim Breaks Silence

The father of the late Greatness Olorunfumi, who passed away last week due to alleged negligence at a general hospital in Abuja after an incident involving a ‘One chance’ vehicle, has broken his silence.

Rev. Dr. Olorunfemi Joseph Olufemi who spoke through the Secretary of Yali Network Nigeria, Moyosoluwa Oladayo expressed the family’s overwhelming grief over the tragic incident and requested privacy during this mourning period.

Oladayo said Greatness’s father authorised her to speak on their behalf, noting that she was a member of the Yali Network Nigeria, Abuja, and had moved to the Federal Capital Territory last year in search of better opportunities, leaving Lagos behind.

“She did not have any immediate family in Abuja and she is the first child and breadwinner of her family,” Oladayo stressed.

Moyosoluwa Oladayo mentioned that the incident, which occurred on a Tuesday last week, prompted Greatness’s father, who resides in Lagos, to travel to Abuja on the following Wednesday.

She added that the family of Greatness met with the organisation on Thursday at the Mabuchi Police DPO office.

